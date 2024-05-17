Fadnavis Focuses on Election of Eknath Shinde’s Candidates in Mumbai

Mr.Fadnavis took a review of preparation of North West Mumbai and South Central Mumbai Lok Sabha seats, where the fight is between two factions of Shiv Sena.

Mr Fadnavis held a marathon review meeting with all BJP corporators, legislators and office bearers in Goregaon on Thursday night for about four hours. The office bearers of Shiv Sena were also present in the meeting. Post this, Mr.Fadnavis also interacted with the workers of Mahayuti at Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha at around midnight.

A BJP leader, who attended the review meeting at Goregaon, said that Mr. Fadnavis instructed them to focus on the work done by the Narendra Modi government, particularly construction of Ram Mandir and abrogation of Article 370. Other leaders such as Andheri West MLA Amit Satam said that the fact that a 1993 bomb blast convict was seen campaigning for Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Kirtikar should also be highlighted. The people should be informed that they have to chose between a candidate supporting Narendra Modi and a candidate getting help from a bomb blast convict.

“The people of Mumbai are very smart. They are firmly standing with Narendra Modi. To fulfill the dream of a developed India, the voters have resolved to make Modi's candidate Ravindra Waikar victorious with a huge number of votes from the North West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat,” Mr.Satam said.



