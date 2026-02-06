Fadnavis dismisses row over Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed the controversy surrounding the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar as “completely unnecessary and meaningless.” His remarks came after Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, from the Eknath Shinde-led faction, accused Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president Sunil Tatkare of indulging in “dirty politics” following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Mr. Kadam alleged that Ms. Pawar’s swearing-in was hastened to politically counter NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar.

Responding to queries, Mr. Fadnavis rejected the allegations, stating that attempts were being made to politicise an issue without substance amid ongoing political sparring in the State.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district in the last week of January. Subsequently, leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP claimed that Ajit Pawar had expressed a wish to merge both NCP factions and that talks were at an advanced stage, with February 12 proposed as the date for reunification.

Following these developments, leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP — including Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, and NCP national working president Praful Patel — approached the Chief Minister seeking the appointment of Sunetra Pawar to the vacant post. Ms. Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Since the announcement of her swearing-in, leaders of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have been vocal in criticising what they described as undue haste by the NCP leadership, particularly targeting Mr. Tatkare and Mr. Patel.

Mr. Kadam, a former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, termed Mr. Tatkare “untrustworthy.” “Mr. Tatkare is finishing off those who supported him. After Ajit Pawar’s demise, he indulged in dirty politics to checkmate Sharad Pawar. This is shameful for Maharashtra,” Mr. Kadam said.

He further alleged that Ms. Pawar was sworn in even before the funeral rites were complete. “This is not Maharashtra’s culture. The people of Maharashtra will never forgive Sunil Tatkare for this,” he added.

Addressing the controversy, Mr. Fadnavis said it was being created unnecessarily. “Everyone is trying to use this for their own political gain. This is grossly wrong. Maharashtra lost its Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Dada Pawar, and yet politics is being played over his demise. This kind of low-level politics should stop,” he said.