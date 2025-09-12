Fadnavis Defends GRs On Maratha Quota, Assures No Injustice To OBCs

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday clarified that the state government issued government resolutions (GRs) related to the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette and Maratha community demands after careful deliberation. He emphasised that the move would not result in any injustice to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and ruled out blanket reservation for the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister’s remarks followed a stormy first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on OBC issues, where senior OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal strongly opposed the GRs. Mr. Bhujbal announced he would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the resolutions, which facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas — a step that could make them eligible for reservation under the OBC category.

Mr. Bhujbal argued that the GRs were issued under pressure from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and without consulting the state’s law and judiciary department. “These GRs are aimed at doing injustice to the OBC community,” he said, adding that the government lacked the authority to unilaterally include or exclude communities from the reservation framework.

The senior OBC leader also raised concerns about a provision in the GRs allowing individuals with Kunbi records to help family members or “relations” obtain caste certificates by submitting affidavits. He pointed out that the term “relation” is broad and not limited to blood relatives, potentially opening the door for widespread misuse. “In such a scenario, anyone could submit an affidavit and have Maratha individuals declared as OBCs,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, Mr. Fadnavis acknowledged that two petitions challenging the GRs had been filed in the Bombay High Court, but asserted that the resolutions were legally sound. “Everyone has the right to approach the court, but the government has issued these GRs after thorough contemplation. They are within the legal framework and will not result in blanket reservation or injustice to the OBCs,” he said.

The Maharashtra CM reiterated that only individuals with valid documentary evidence of Kunbi ancestry would be eligible for caste certificates. “Those who apply with proof will have their applications scrutinised under the law. The GRs are not meant to provide blanket benefits,” Fadnavis said.

Mr. Fadnavis also appealed to OBC leaders to review the resolutions carefully, insisting that the BJP-led Mahayuti government remains committed to protecting the rights of the OBC community.