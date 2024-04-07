Fadnavis Declares Shrikant Shinde’s Candidature

Mumbai: It is finally official that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant will be the NDA candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Though Shrikant’s candidature was expected, the announcement was delayed due to the opposition of the local BJP cadre. However, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced his candidature and claimed every NDA constituent is supporting him.



Although Shrikant Shinde is the two-time sitting Lok Sabha member from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, the BJP local leaders were claiming the seat and even the Thane seat, which the CM’s home constituency.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the BJP does not oppose Shrikant Shinde's candidacy. “Shrikant Shinde will be a candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. The BJP is going to support him with all its strength. We will ensure his win with a record margin,” said the senior BJP leader.

Besides Kalyan, there are differences within the alliance over half dozen seats including South Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Palghar and Thane, where the candidates are yet to be announced. Multiple marathon meetings have been held by chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in the last 10 days to resolve the issues of seat sharing but no consensus have been reached.

A senior alliance leader, who is a close aide of Eknath Shinde, said that the announcement of Shrikant’s candidacy is a part of the strategy of the alliance. “We want to give a message to the opposition parties that all is well within the Mahayuti,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has already announced its candidate Vaishali Darekar for Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. Ms Darekar asked whether Shrikant would contest on BJP’s election symbol ‘Lotus’ or Shiv Sena symbol of ‘bow and arrow’. “As Devendra Fadnavis has announced Shrikant Shinde's name, I have an apprehension about his election symbol,” she said.