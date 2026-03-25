Fadnavis Calls Bengaluru Zero FIR In Pawar Plane Crash ‘Illegal’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has questioned the Zero FIR registered in Bengaluru in connection with the Baramati plane crash in which former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died, calling it 'an attempt to malign Maharashtra's image.' Karnataka state has no jurisdiction to register a Zero FIR in the Baramati plane crash, he said on Wednesday.

“This is an illegal FIR. Karnataka possesses absolutely no authority to register a Zero FIR (in this case). Under the Law, a Zero FIR is legally valid only when a victim is unable to reach their local police station or when the incident occurs in a grey area,” said Fadnavis while speaking in the State Vidhan Sabha.

His remarks came a day after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that he had to get registered a ‘Zero FIR’ in neighbouring Karnataka as police in Maharashtra refused to register a First Information Report on his complaint.

Claiming that Karnataka has set a wrong precedent, Fadnavis said, “Tomorrow, someone in Mumbai could also file a ‘Zero FIR’ against the Chief Minister of Karnataka, which would subsequently have to be transferred to Karnataka. Karnataka has attempted to politically defame Maharashtra. This constitutes an attempt to portray that the investigation within the state is not proceeding properly.”

Addressing concerns raised by Rohit Pawar regarding the filing of an FIR, the CM clarified the legal “set the law in motion” process.

“When an accident occurs, an ADR (Accidental Death Report) is registered. Currently, the (Baramati plane crash) case is registered as an ADR. If the inquiry reveals sabotage or a serious crime, the ADR would be converted into a First Information Report (FIR),” he added.

Fadnavis also ruled out the possibility of poisoning or an explosion in the Aji Pawar plane crash case and dismissed claims that the pilot was replaced at the last minute.

“The post-mortem reports cite ‘burn injuries’ as the cause of death. DNA samples of all five victims have been matched with their relatives. Viscera and blood analysis confirmed no traces of alcohol or poison in any of the deceased. Investigators found no evidence of external fuel cans being transported on the aircraft,” he said.

Rohit Pawar on Tuesday had slammed Maharashtra for its alleged refusal to register an FIR in connection with Ajit Pawar’s death. Despite approaching the Marine Drive Police Station, Baramati Police, and the CID, no case was registered. Frustrated by the state’s inaction, he travelled to Bangaluru, he added.

Saying that the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) M.A. Saleem has transferred the FIR in the Ajit Pawar death case to Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Vasant Date, Rohit Pawar asked the Maharashtra Government to act on it.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.