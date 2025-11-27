Fadnavis Backs Renaming ‘IIT Bombay’ As ‘IIT Mumbai’

Mumbai: Amid rising calls to rename IIT Bombay as IIT Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has concurred remnants of the name “Bombay” in public nomenclature should be phased out to respect cultural sentiment. He noted that Mumbai became the city’s official name nearly three decades ago and said institutions should reflect that transition. The state government is in the process of urging the Centre to approve the change.

The Maharashtra CM said that for his party, the city’s name was always Mumbai. He also claimed that veteran BJP leader Ram Naik played a key role in changing Bombay to Mumbai in 1995. “For us, it is Mumbai. The traces of the name Bombay must end. I will personally send a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Education Ministry requesting that IIT Bombay be renamed IIT Mumbai,” he said.

On Monday, during an event at IIT Bombay, the Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “As far as IIT Bombay is concerned, thank God it still has this name. You have not changed it to Mumbai. So that’s another compliment to you. And also true for Madras. It remains IIT Madras.”

The opposition parties, including the Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, immediately tried to corner the BJP after the Union minister’s statement. It could become a major political issue in the wake of the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray accused the Union minister of undermining Mumbai’s identity and disrespecting the city’s history. He alleged it was a conspiracy to give Mumbai to Gujarat.

In an apparent dig at the Thackeray family, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Some people criticise the government, but will never ask to rename the school (Bombay Scottish) where their own children studied.”