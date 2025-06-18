Fadnavis Backs Induction Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Earlier Called ‘Anti-National’ By BJP

Mumbai: Despite stiff opposition from local party leaders to the induction of former Shiv Sena UBT leader Sudhakar Badgujar into the party Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed there was no opposition to his entry into the saffron party. If someone wants to join the BJP, they are welcome, he said.

Badgujar was admitted to the BJP at party headquarters in South Mumbai in the presence of party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, executive president Ravindra Chavan, senior minister Girish Mahajan and other leaders.

Badgujar’s entry into the BJP has been met with stiff opposition from party leaders in Nashik with BJP MLA Seema Hiray reiterating her discontent. Bawankule was also reportedly not in favour of Badgujar’s induction.

“BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was initially not aware about his induction. But he was not opposed to Badgujar's induction and was present during the joining event. What I can say is that there may have been a communication gap, but no one opposed Badgujar’s entry into the BJP,” Fadnavis said.

Incidentally, the BJP had dubbed Badgujar ‘anti-national’ accusing him of having underworld connections. In 2023, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had alleged that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Salim Kutta had partied with Badgujar, then a Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Nashik City chief, at the latter’s farm in Nashik, despite being on Parole.

Salim Kutta is a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict and was convicted by a special TADA court in connection with the March 12, 1993 serial blasts that killed 257 persons and injured over 700. He has been awarded lifetime imprisonment and since then has been lodged in the Nashik Central Jail.

Following Rane’s allegations, the Maharashtra Government had announced a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the matter.

However, Fadnavis said, “It is true that Badgujar was criticised by BJP leader Nitesh Rane (over alleged ties with an aide of Dawood Ibrahim), but no action was taken against him in the police case that was registered.”

Further justifying Badgujar’s induction, the CM said, “This happened when he was in that party (Sena-UBT), before the state assembly elections (held in November last year). Now, he has expressed his desire to join the BJP. If someone wants to join the BJP, they are welcome. The only expectation is that once they join, they must adhere to the BJP’s rules and regulations.”