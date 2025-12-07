Fadnavis Assures Ambedkar Memorial To Be Ready Within Year

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at the former Indu Mill complex in Dadar will be completed within a year, assuring that the long-pending project is now being expedited. The assurance was given on the occasion of the 69th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, Mr. Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy Speaker Anna Bansode and several other leaders paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Fadnavis said the under-construction Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill would be completed before December 6, 2026. “All necessary arrangements will be made to ensure the memorial is completed within the stipulated time,” he said.

The memorial project, conceived over a decade ago, has missed multiple deadlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomipujan in 2015, and the project was initially scheduled for completion in 2018. Subsequent targets of 2020 and early 2024 were also missed.

The memorial will feature a 350-foot statue of Dr. Ambedkar atop a 100-foot pedestal. Once completed, it is expected to be the world’s second tallest statue, after the Statue of Unity. Officials have cited delays due to the Covid pandemic and execution challenges under successive state governments.

Mr. Fadnavis said Dr. Ambedkar laid the foundation for India’s progress and social justice. “Because of his vision, India has today become the world’s fourth-largest economy and will soon become the third,” he said.

He added that Dr. Ambedkar worked to eradicate social inequality and ensure equal opportunity for all citizens. “India has the world’s best Constitution, which provides solutions to every problem,” the chief minister said.