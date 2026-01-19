Fadnavis Aide To Quit Politics, Cites Unrest Caused By Opportunistic Defections

MUMBAI: In a surprise move, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Sandeep Joshi on Monday announced his retirement from politics to “create space for the younger generation”. In his statement, the 55-year-old legislator said after his term ends on May 13, he will completely withdraw from politics and will not accept an election ticket even if it is offered by the party.

Mr. Joshi — considered a confidant of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — expressed concern over the current political environment, citing a rise in opportunistic defections and aggressive rivalry.

In the statement, Mr. Joshi said it was not an easy decision for him, but he felt the need to stop.

“Politics has always been a path of loyalty and social service for me, rather than a pursuit of prestige or position. However, the current environment of frequent party-switching for power, opportunism and intense competition have created a sense of unrest among both loyal party workers and the general electorate. Seats are limited and nobody is willing to stop because of increasing ambitions. Even today I view myself as a dedicated worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the current political situation solidified my conviction that I must be the one to make way,” he said.

Acknowledging the role played by the party in shaping his career, Mr. Joshi sought forgiveness from senior leaders Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while announcing his decision. He clarified that his current term as an MLC will continue until May 13 this year and he will fulfil this responsibility as entrusted by the party.

“Having reached the age of 55, vacating my position to allow younger talent to emerge is a necessary step for the future. Consequently, after thorough consideration, I have decided to put a definitive full stop to my political career,” the BJP legislator said.

Highlighting the BJP’s culture, Mr. Joshi said it is a party where even an ordinary worker can rise to become the Prime Minister of the country. However, he firmly believes that his continued presence should not deprive any ordinary worker of opportunities. “My term as a Member of the Legislative Council is set to expire on May 13. I will fulfil all constitutional, moral, and public duties as a legislator until the very end of my tenure. Following May 13, I will not seek another term from the party, and should a position be offered to him, I will humbly decline,” he said.

Mr. Joshi’s resignation comes at a time when Fadnavis is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. After his announcement, his supporters gathered outside his residence in Nagpur and insisted that he should not step down. They suspected that he was pressurised to announce retirement from politics. However, Mr. Joshi refused to change his decision.

Known to be an extremely close and trusted confidant of Mr. Fadnavis, Mr. Joshi played a major role in shaping the popular identity of the chief minister as “Devabhau” among the masses. However, the recent municipal corporation elections saw significant internal friction within the BJP and it is suspected that the candidate selection process may have led to Mr. Joshi’s disgruntlement. The BJP preferred younger candidates over loyal old-timers, including Mr. Joshi’s longtime supporters. His absence from the recent election campaign citing health issues was notable.