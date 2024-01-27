Factory Manufacturing Children's Milk Bottles Engulfed in Flames

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a factory that manufactures milk bottles for children near Panjesha, Mirchowk inspector R. Ravinder said. There were no casualties in the fire that occurred at about 2 am on Saturday. On receiving a distress call, two fire engines went to the spot and tackled the flames. The building lacks fire safety measures, police said. The fire was believed to have been caused by a short circuit.



