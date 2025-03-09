Factory Collapse in Ludhiana Leaves One Dead, Rescue Operation Ongoing

Ludhiana: Rescue operation was underway Sunday to see if anyone was still trapped under the debris, a day after a factory building collapsed here. A worker was killed after a building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here late Saturday evening, officials said.

The six workers trapped under the debris were brought out by the NDRF teams, of which one was found dead and three sustained serious injuries. An eye witness had earlier said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in.

Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.