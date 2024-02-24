Factionalism Threatens Telugu Desam's Prospects in Tirupati Assembly Segment

Simmering rivalry between constituency in-charge Mannuru Sugunamma and TD’s parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav has escalated to a crtical level.The discord between Sugunamma and Yadav, longstanding leaders within the TD ranks, erupted into public domain last week. The two held separate press conferences in connection with the controversy surrounding the movie Rajdhani Files. They held divergent views.Their inability to present a united front exposed the deep divisions within the TD.The power struggle between Sugunamma and Yadav has intensified with the approach of elections. Both factions are locked in a battle for supremacy within the local TD unit, each seeking to assert its dominance and secure the coveted party nomination.Concerns are mounting among TD supporters that the internal strife could be used by the ruling YSR Congress to its electoral advantage."Alliance partners like Jana Sena or possibly the BJP are already eyeing the seat. They are poised to capitalize on any weaknesses within the TD. This has instilled fear among TD supporters that the seat may slip into the hands of an ally if the internal conflict persists."Sugunamma, who narrowly lost to the YSRC candidate Bhumana Karunakar Reddy by a margin of 708 votes in the last election, is determined to secure a ticket in the upcoming polls.However, doubts arose about her electoral viability following her setback in the Tirupati municipal corporation elections, where her granddaughter Keertana failed to secure a seat.Against this backdrop, other leaders from Sugunamma's social circle, including Vooka Vijayakumar, Koduru Balasubramaniam, JB Srinivas and others, are lobbying for a ticket in her place, with the backing of Narasimha Yadav.Conversely, Narasimha Yadav is seeking a ticket based on his service to the party since its inception. Yadav's track record, marked by defeats among his family members in the civic body elections, has reportedly left the party leadership unconvinced.