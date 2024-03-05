Facing Losses, Man Kills 3 Kids, Ends Life

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man killed his three sons and died by suicide in Tangutur village, Mokila inspector B. Veerababu said on Monday. The accused-victim was identified as Neerati Ravi, 37, and was involved in a money circulation scheme for a company.

Police said his acquaintance Tirupati Rao encouraged him to start the scheme in his village, promising a return of Rs.3 lakh in six months on an investment of Rs.1 lakh. Police said Ravi received Rs.1 crore from the villagers in one year.

The company shut down last year, and Ravi was unable to repay the investors and came under severe pressure.

On Sunday, Ravi’s wife left home after a quarrel. Police said that before dawn on Sunday, Ravi allegedly killed his three minor sons and died by suicide at his farm which is 1 km from his house. A neighbour found his body and informed the police who booked a case and started investigations.