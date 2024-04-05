Eyeing TS Magic, Congress to Launch Lok Sabha Campaign from Tukkugudda

Hyderabad: The Congress will launch its national campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday at the Jana Jatara public meeting at Tukkuguda, the venue of its Assembly polls curtain-raiser, on the city outskirts.



Top Congerss leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as well as TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. They will release the Telugu version of the Congress' national manifesto that was released in Delhi on Friday.

The TPCC has made elaborate arrangements to make the event a grand success by mobilising 10 lakh people from all the districts. The public meeting is being held on a 60-acre site with an additional 300 acres allocated for vehicle parking adjacent to the venue.

Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the arrangements to make the event a grand success. He appointed ministers, party MLAs and Lok Sabha candidates to mobilise people from their respective districts and constituencies.

Tukkuguda holds a 'sentimental value' for the Congress, as this is the venue from where the Congress had kick-started its successful campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana state. The party had held the Vijayabheri public meeting at Tukkuguda on September 17, 2023, where Sonia Gandhi released the Six Guarantees promised by the Congress, which paved the way for the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in December 2023 with a clear majority.

Drawing on the Tukkuguda 'sentiment', the party high command chose the same venue to launch the national campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Tukkuguda and release the Telugu version of the party's national manifesto Panch Nyay-Panchees Guarantee that the Congress-led INDIA bloc will implement if voted to power similar to Six Guarantees being implemented by the Congress government in Telangana that were promised during polls.

Revanth Reddy, who inspected arrangements for the meeting on Thursday, expressed confidence that Tukkuguda venue, will serve as a launchpad for the Congress-led INDIA bloc to come to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections similar to how it served as a launchpad for the Congress coming to power in Telangana in Assembly polls in December 2023.

The Chief Minister recalled his announcement made on September 17 last year at the Tukkuguda public meeting that the Congress will come to power in Telangana and the new Congress government's oath-taking ceremony will take place at LB Stadium in December for which he extended an invitation to all the people.

He said his statement came out true and in the similar manner he is now announcing that the Congress-led INDIA bloc will come to power at the Centre in Lok Sabha polls and the oath-taking ceremony of new government will take place on June 9 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and this will also prove correct.