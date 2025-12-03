Extend SIR Deadline in Kerala: SC

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to consider extending the deadline of December 11 by one more week for submitting enumeration forms in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Kerala in view of the local body polls there.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions that local bodies elections in Kerala will take place on December 9 and 11 and counting of votes will conclude on December 13.



It also took note of the fact that around 1.76 lakh state government employees are engaged in the poll process for the local bodies in the State and hence, they may find it difficult to submit the enumeration forms by December 11, the latest deadline fixed by the EC.



The CJI granted Kerala government and other petitioners the liberty to submit a formal representation to the poll panel by 5 pm on Wednesday seeking an extension of the SIR deadline. The court asked the EC to consider the representation "sympathetically and objectively" and to take a decision within two days on the representation.



"If the date of enumeration is extended beyond December 13, then those left out due to local body polls can take part in it,” the CJI said.



"The government body (Kerala SEC) does not have a problem, but the political parties have," he said, noting the peculiar situation.



The apex court said: “It is submitted that polling (for the local bodies) would be over on December 13. Shri Rakesh Dwivedi representing the Election Commission said that for smooth conduct of local bodies polls, the state has allocated 1,76,000 staff and 25,468 staff for the SIR which will be over by December 11. It is submitted that more than 98 per cent enumeration forms are distributed and more than 88 per cent are digitised. The SEC says all staff deployed by it are exempted from SIR duty.”



“Let the state of Kerala make a request to the Election Commission citing all the reasons for the extension of date, if not already given, by tomorrow 5 pm,” it said, adding that the poll body will consider it “sympathetically and make a decision by day after tomorrow”.



During the proceedings, the EC, represented by senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh, defended the ongoing drive, arguing that the local elections and the SIR are distinct exercises with separate workforces.



"The Kerala SEC has already exempted SIR staff from taking part in local election duties," Dwivedi submitted, adding, the deadline for submitting the enumeration forms has already been extended from December 4 to 11. The top court stressed that the government staff should not be overburdened.