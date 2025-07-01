Explanation Sought From Dehradun DM For Breach Of Protocol For Speaker Om Birla

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has sought an explanation from Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal over an alleged breach of protocol during Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s visit to Mussoorie in June. The demand follows a formal complaint from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

According to the state protocol department, the Speaker did not receive the honour and courtesy due to him under prescribed etiquette norms when he visited Dehradun on June 12 en route to a function at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. The Secretariat’s letter prompted the government to issue an explanation notice to the DM.

Officials added that the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions also expressed concern in a June 19 letter, citing the administration’s lackadaisical approach and noting failed attempts to reach the District Magistrate for clarification.

“The state government is treating this matter very seriously,” said a protocol department official on condition of anonymity. “Negligence by the district administration has necessitated this formal inquiry.” The explanation notice warns that any violation of protocol toward the Speaker of the lower house will be dealt with strictly.