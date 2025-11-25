Explainer: Why Volcanic Ash from Ethiopia Disrupted Indian Flights

For the first time in recorded history, Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a massive ash plume that rose nearly 14 km into the atmosphere.

How did this affect India?

Strong upper-level winds carried the volcanic ash across the Arabian Sea and into northwestern India by Monday night.

The ash cloud passed over:

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Delhi NCR

Punjab

This resulted in reduced visibility in many areas.

IndiaMetSky Weather reported that the plume has begun thinning over North India and is now drifting towards China, where it will gradually dissipate in the upper atmosphere.

Why are airlines cancelling flights?

Air India, Akasa Air, and other carriers cancelled several flights on Tuesday due to the safety risks posed by the volcanic ash.

What risks does volcanic ash pose to aircraft?

Engine damage: Ash can melt inside jet engines, causing them to stall or fail.

Reduced visibility: Ash clouds obscure pilot vision, both during take-off and in the air.

Abrasion of aircraft surfaces and windows: Sharp ash particles can severely damage aircraft exteriors.

Navigation issues: Ash can interfere with sensors and cockpit instruments.

Because ash contamination is not visible on regular radar, airlines take a precautionary approach and avoid flying through potentially affected regions.

Is the situation improving?

Meteorologists say the ash plume is weakening over India and moving eastward. Normal flight operations are expected to resume gradually once aviation authorities confirm safe air corridors.