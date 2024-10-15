Explainer: What are X, Y, and Z Security Covers

Just 15 days before his murder, National Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique's security was upgraded to the Y category after he began receiving life threats.

Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra on October 12. The veteran politician succumbed to injuries in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, shortly after the attack.

Baba Siddique's murder has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra, with opposition parties criticizing the Eknath Shinde-led state government for failing to protect a political leader who had Y-category security.

In the wake of Siddique's murder, security for Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also been increased. Khan has received the Y-plus security, by the state, and is also protected by his personal security team.

But what is Y Security Cover?



Security cover is granted based on threat perception, which is primarily assessed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The IB submits its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which then directs the relevant security force to protect the individual. The final authority in this process is the Union Home Secretary.

According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development of the Union Home Ministry, there are five security covers in India: X, Y, Y-plus, Z, and Z-plus, along with the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Special Protection Group (SPG): It is the highest level of security in India. It is only provided to Prime Ministers and their immediate family members.