Centre's Four Labour Codes Explained

The Ministry of Labour and Employment said the landmark transition will “modernise India’s labour market, expand worker protections, simplify regulations for businesses, and align the country’s labour ecosystem with the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.”

Calling the implementation “historic”, the government said the move lays a “powerful foundation for a future-ready workforce supporting resilient, globally competitive industries”, as India positions itself as a manufacturing and services hub under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Why Reforms Were Needed: Legacy Laws from a Bygone Era

Many labour laws in India were originally framed between the 1930s and 1950s — decades before the emergence of digital work, flexible employment, gig economies, supply-chain-driven industries and globalised competition. As the economy expanded and diversified, the laws became:

Fragmented , with overlapping definitions and conflicting requirements

Complex , requiring multiple registrations, licences and returns

Outdated , failing to address contract labour, gig work, platform-driven jobs

Restrictive , limiting flexibility for enterprises

Insufficient, leaving gig workers, women workers, migrants and youth under-protected

The four Labour Codes aim to consolidate and harmonise the regulatory framework while ensuring that workers’ rights remain at the centre of labour governance.

What Changes for Workers and Employers: A Before–After Snapshot

Key Transformations Under the Labour Codes:

1. Formalisation of Employment

Earlier: Appointment letters not mandatory; informal hiring widespread.

Now: All workers must receive a written appointment letter, ensuring proof of employment, transparency and legal protection.

2. Universal Social Security

Earlier: Gig, platform and unorganised workers mostly outside social security.

Now: All workers — including gig, platform and migrant workers — will get PF, ESIC, insurance and other benefits.

3. Minimum Wages for All

Earlier: Minimum wages applied only to scheduled industries, leaving many uncovered.

Now: Every worker has a statutory right to minimum wages and timely payment.

4. Free Annual Health Check-ups

Mandatory for all workers above 40, promoting a preventive healthcare culture across sectors.

5. Women’s Workforce Participation

Women can now work night shifts in all sectors — including mining, manufacturing and hazardous industries — with their consent and safety provisions. Equal pay is legally enforced.

6. ESIC Coverage Expanded Nationwide

Establishments with even one worker in hazardous processes brought under mandatory ESIC coverage.

7. Compliance Simplified

Multiple registrations and licences consolidated into:

Single registration

PAN-India single licence

Single annual return

Sector-Wise Impact: Who Benefits and How

1. Fixed-Term Employees

Same wages and benefits as permanent staff

Gratuity eligibility after one year

Boosts direct hiring, reduces contractualisation

2. Gig & Platform Workers

Gig and platform work legally defined for the first time

Aggregators to contribute to worker welfare funds

Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers ensure portability across states

3. Contract Workers

Guaranteed social security and medical coverage

Employer responsible for health and safety

Annual health check-ups mandatory

4. Women Workers

Equal pay and non-discrimination fully codified

Safe night-shift opportunities expand earning potential

Mandatory internal grievance committees

Parents-in-law included in family definition for female workers

5. Youth Workers

Guaranteed minimum wages

Mandatory appointment letters

Payment during leave made compulsory

Floor wage ensures a minimum living standard

6. MSME Workers

Covered under Social Security Code regardless of size

Better working conditions: canteens, drinking water, rest rooms

Double overtime pay and paid leave ensured

7. Beedi & Cigar Workers

Minimum wages extended to all

Working hours capped

Double wages for overtime

Bonus eligibility after 30 days’ work

8. Plantation Workers

Mandatory safety equipment

ESIC coverage for workers and families

Education facilities for children guaranteed

Codes apply to plantations with 10+ workers or ≥5 hectares

9. Audio-Visual & Digital Media Workers

Journalists, video editors, stunt artists get full benefits

Mandatory appointment letters

Overtime paid at double rate

10. Mine Workers

Certain commuting accidents treated as employment-related

Uniform national safety standards

Free annual health check-ups

Working hours capped at 8–12 per day

11. Hazardous Industry Workers

Mandatory health check-ups

Women allowed in all hazardous jobs with safety measures

On-site safety committees compulsory

12. Textile Workers

Equal wages for migrant workers

Claims window extended to three years

Double wages for overtime

13. IT & ITES Workers

Salary must be paid by the 7th of every month

Equal pay reinforced

Women may work night shifts

Better resolution mechanisms for harassment and wage disputes

14. Dock Workers

All dock workers receive formal legal recognition

PF, pension and insurance ensured

Mandatory medical facilities at worksites

Annual health check-ups funded by employer

15. Export Sector Workers

Fixed-term workers receive PF, gratuity and social security

Annual leave eligibility after 180 days

Mandatory consent and safety for night-shift women employees

Structural Changes: Transforming Labour Governance

National Floor Wage to ensure no worker receives sub-minimum wages

Gender-neutral opportunities , prohibiting discrimination including against transgender persons

Inspector-cum-Facilitator system to support compliance rather than penalise

Faster dispute resolution through two-member Industrial Tribunals

National OSH Board to set uniform safety standards

Mandatory safety committees in establishments with 500+ workers

Higher threshold for factory applicability, easing burden on smaller units

Transition Plan and Public Consultations

The government will hold nationwide stakeholder consultations while framing rules under the four Codes. During the transition phase, provisions of the existing labour laws will continue until replaced by new rules, schemes and notifications under the Codes.

India’s Social Security Expansion: A Decade of Progress

Government data shows social security coverage has risen from 19% of the workforce in 2015 to over 64% in 2025, driven by schemes such as EPFO expansion, ESIC enrolment, PM-SYM, Aadhaar-linked portability and digital compliance systems.

Officials said the implementation of the four Codes marks “the next major leap” in strengthening India’s labour governance, making benefits portable nationwide and ensuring that women, youth, gig workers and migrant workers are fully integrated into the formal labour ecosystem.

A Transformational Shift for India’s Workforce

With expanded protections, simplified compliance, and modern regulatory frameworks, the Labour Codes are expected to:

Boost employment generation

Strengthen India’s competitiveness in global supply chains

Enhance women’s workforce participation

Reduce informality

Support MSMEs and startups

Improve working conditions and social protection

Enable flexible work arrangements for the digital economy

The government described the move as a “pro-worker, pro-women, pro-youth and pro-employment milestone”, signalling a new era in India’s labour governance aligned with international best practices.