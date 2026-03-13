Experts At Human Rights National Conference Call For Rights-Based Development, Ethical Governance

BHUBANESWAR: Reinforcing its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and inclusive development, experts at the Human Rights National Conference on Friday called for rights-based development and ethical governance.

Held here, the one-day conference organised by Hindalco Industries Limited and Human Rights Front India brought together policymakers, jurists, corporate leaders and civil society representatives from across the country for deliberations on rights-based development and ethical governance.

The initiative encouraged knowledge sharing on best practices for integrating these principles into business operations while strengthening corporate responsibility frameworks aligned with national and international expectations. By enabling cross-sector collaboration, the conference also sought to identify risks, bridge gaps and support the development of resilient, human rights-conscious organizations committed to responsible business conduct.

The inaugural session featured Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); Justice Bimala Prasad Das, former Chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission; Asim Amitabh Das, former Member of the OHRC; Dr. Nibedita Nath, Vice Chancellor of Maa Manikeswari University, Kalahandi; and Samik Basu, Chief Human Resources Officer of Hindalco Industries Limited. Shri V.R. Shankar, Senior President and Chief Legal Officer, Hindalco; HRFI chairperson Manoj Jena and T. M. Prakash, President–HR, Hindalco and Conference Convener were also present on the occasion.

Delivering the keynote address, Samik Basu emphasised the importance of embedding human rights values in corporate governance and development initiatives.

“At Hindalco, respect for human rights is fundamental to how we operate. Anchored in our values of Integrity, Commitment and Seamlessness, we remain dedicated to building safe, inclusive and responsible workplaces. Safety and well-being lie at the core of our people philosophy,” he said.

The conference featured three thematic panel discussions addressing key human rights issues. The first panel discussion focused on Rights-Based Development: Advancing Equity, Inclusion and Institutional Accountability.’

The second panel discussion examined ‘Corporate Responsibility and ESG,’ focusing on ethical business practices and compliance with national and global human rights standards. The final panel discussion addressed ‘Labour Codes and Human Rights: Balancing Ease of Doing Business with Worker Protection.’

The conference also recognized several Human Rights Defenders for their contributions to promoting social justice.

The valedictory session included Sitansu Mohan Dwibedy, Chairman of the Odisha State Bar Council; Namrata Chadha, former Member of the Odisha State Commission for Women; Basudeb Bhatta, President of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha; Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University; and T. M. Prakash, President–HR, Hindalco.