Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday held a joint inspection in some parts of the city's central zone and came up with 10 suggestions to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

One of the major suggestions was to build a steel bridge near the graveyard situated at Ameerpet main road near Srinagar Colony T-junction.

Easing of traffic flow at the Nampally T-junction was proposed by acquiring a portion of land in coordination with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). Widening of the internal road to 60 feet, as per the master plan, from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to Khaja Mansion function hall via Pochamma Basti temple was suggested.

The other proposals include, feasibility of road widening from Banjara function hall in Road No. 1, Banjara Hills to Sitara Grand Hotel in Road No. 12. Officials have also decided to remove the encroachments on the nala running along the road connecting, Virinchi Hospital (Road No. 1, Banjara Hills) to Chintalbasti via Premnagar.