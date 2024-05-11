Exodus of people from city; travel Cos make hay

Nalgonda: It felt like Sankranti or Dasara on Saturday even as hundreds of vehicles queued up at toll plazas on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway following an exodus of Andhra residents in Hyderabad rushing to their native places for Polling Day. Many of them had set out at dawn on Saturday.

Political parties have hired more than 200 private travel agencies to run free buses ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh.



It took at least half an hour to cross the toll plaza due to the heavy rush.

According to reports, more than 35,000 vehicles moved towards toll plazas at Pathangi and Korlapahad. It was expected that the number would go up on Sunday.



The toll plaza authorities increased the number of gates to seven for vehicles going towards Vijayawada side.



Vehicles were jammed for nearly half-a-kilometre at Korlaphad in the morning. Traffic had jammed in Choutuppal. Police swung into action and sorted out traffic issues.

Bus stands at Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhongir, Miryalaguda, and Devarakonda were teeming with a huge rush of people who were going to their villages to exercise their franchise.