Excise Wing Intensifies Efforts to Track Supply of Liquor and Drugs

Hyderabad: The excise department said it had increased the number of checkposts from 21 to 33 and had seized liquor worth Rs.22.77 crore after the model code of conduct came into force. It has asked Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka to set up mirror check posts on their side.

“We have recovered 4,64,331.5 litres of illegally distilled and non-duty paid liquor. The value of the liquor is Rs.10.70 crore. NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) valued at Rs.11.84 crore has also been seized. Before the model code of conduct came into force, recoveries worth Rs.153.96 crore were made from last July to March 16,” said E. Sridhar, commissioner of prohibition and excise.

The recoveries include 44,39,762 litres of liquor valued at Rs.131.02 crore and NDPS of 6,892 kg worth Rs.22.94 crore. Enforcement teams have been formed by the department in all districts. Four mobile parties will work in tandem with 139 excise stations across the state.

“Abnormal sales are also being watched by our teams to see that bulk transport of liquor does not happen. An individual can carry six litres of liquor because of the MCC,” Sridhar said and added that those hosting parties are required to seek permissions, which can be sought online or by filing a manual application.

Internally checking has been increased in districts prone to illegal distillation like Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet and Nagarkurnool.

Districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam bordering the state are reportedly vulnerable to the entry of non-duty paid liquor.