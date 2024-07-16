Excise policy case: New bench to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea

New Delhi: A fresh bench of the Supreme Court will hear today AAP leader Manish Sisodia's petition seeking revival of his plea challenging Delhi High Court order rejecting his bail plea in excise policy case.



The matter will be heard by a new bench of justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol and KV Viswanathan.

On July 11 Supreme Court's Judge Justice Sanjay Kumar recused himself from hearing AAP leader Manish Sisodia petition seeking revival of his plea challenging Delhi High Court order rejecting his bail plea in excise policy case.

After Justice Sanjay Kumar recusal, the bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the matter. The matter was listed before a three judge bench Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar. The top court has directed to list the matter before an appropriate bench this week in which one of the judge is not a member.

When the hearing began on Thursday, Justice Khanna said that his brother judge Justice Kumar will not like to hear the matter for personal reasons.