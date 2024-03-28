Excise Department Rejects BRS Leader's Claim, Affirms Training Schedule for Newly Recruited Constables in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The excise department has rejected the claim of BRS leader R.S. Praveen Kumar that constables who were given joining orders by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have not been called for training. The department informed that the last date for joining is April 13. It said 555 candidates were selected as part of the notification given for 614 posts.

Earlier, taking to X, the BRS leader had alleged that the selected candidates are clueless now as even excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao was not sure on their status and had asked the candidates to seek explanation from the government. He had wondered if there is a functioning government in the state.In a clarification issued, the department said it had given appointment orders on February 14, 2024 and had given a joining time of 60 days which ends by April 13. Of the 555 candidates, it said 397 have reported for duty. They have to undergo three months training which include 45 days of Institutional training and 45 days of field training.The department said the training is scheduled for 120 candidates at the Excise Training Academy (Institutional training) and the rest will be sent for field training to the District Task Forces, Enforcement teams, Excise Stations, Checkposts. “There is no truth in the allegation that for 40 days the newly recruited candidates are not given training. Joining time is given up to 13th April 2024. Since there are sufficient numbers to commence training, it is proposed to start training from 1 April,” the official said.The uniformity in the start of service is important to remove any issues of seniority from arising in future. The Tweet is misleading, it added.