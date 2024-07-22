Excise case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 26

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till July 26 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Sisodia was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.



The court had on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in the corruption and related money laundering cases, lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively, in the alleged scam.



