Excessive Rainfall Damages Kharif Crops Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Excessive rainfall between August 15 and 20 has severely impacted Kharif crops across Maharashtra, damaging 14,44,749 hectares of agricultural land in 29 districts, according to the state’s agriculture department led by Minister Dattatray Bharane.

A total of 654 revenue circles have reported significant crop losses, with Nanded district in the Marathwada region suffering the most — over 6.20 lakh hectares of farmland damaged — the highest in the state.

Speaking to the media, state agriculture minister Bharane said that panchnamas (field surveys) of the affected areas are in the final stages, and relief will be provided to farmers shortly. “The excessive rainfall and resulting floods have badly damaged key Kharif crops such as soybean, maize, cotton, urad, tur, and moong. Additionally, crops like vegetables, fruits, bajra, sugarcane, onion, jowar, and turmeric have also suffered heavy losses,” he said.

According to the agriculture department, the districts, which worst hit, include Nanded (6,20,566 hectares), Yavatmal (1,64,932 hectares), Washim (1,64,557 hectares), Dharashiv (1,50,753 hectares), Buldhana (89,782 hectares), Akola (43,828 hectares), Solapur (47,266 hectares), and Hingoli (40,000 hectares). These districts are not only crucial contributors to Maharashtra’s overall Kharif output but also form the backbone of the rural economy in their respective regions. Many small and marginal farmers in these areas are now staring at a seasonal income loss, debt pressure, and possible food insecurity.

In August, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed officials to expedite the panchnama process to ensure timely relief to affected farmers. Following his orders, district administrations swung into action to assess the damage.

“No farmer will be left without assistance. The government stands firmly behind the farming community,” assured Minister Bharane.

The Maharashtra Congress has already demanded that the state be declared as facing a “wet drought” and had urged the government to provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers. The party had sent a formal letter to the Chief Minister last month pressing for immediate relief measures.