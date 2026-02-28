Ex-Servicemen To Guard Mumbai’s Public Parks

MUMBAI: In a move to strengthen security in public gardens across Mumbai, the state government will deploy ex-servicemen to safeguard these spaces from drug users and other antisocial elements. Cabinet Minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that joint teams of the police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out surprise inspections of parks to ensure safety and maintain order.

Mr. Desai was replying to a discussion on a calling attention motion moved by Dilip Lande of the Shiv Sena, who raised concerns over parks being used by drug addicts at night in the Chandivali Assembly constituency and other suburban areas, along with issues of filth, broken glass and threats to public safety.

The Minister said ex-servicemen are physically fit and better trained to deal with antisocial elements. “To strengthen security arrangements in parks, instructions have been issued to the police and the BMC to form joint teams and conduct surprise inspections,” he said, adding that he would convene a meeting with the Police Commissioner and other senior officers after the Budget session.

Responding to supplementary questions, Mr. Desai said park security is currently handled by private agencies, with at least one guard posted in each park at all times. Typically, three guards are deployed across three shifts, while larger parks have two guards per shift. These guards are also tasked with maintaining cleanliness and collecting garbage.

Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party raised concerns about drug addicts occupying parks in Govandi Shivaji Nagar, while Manisha Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned inadequate lighting in parks. The Minister assured the House that directions would be issued to ensure proper electricity arrangements.

The BMC oversees a total of 895 parks, of which 37 are located in the Chandivali Assembly constituency and 604 in the suburbs.