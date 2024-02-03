Ex-serviceman fires gun in bar over toy gun mockery.

According to police, K.R. Mallikarjun of Mittur had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Army in 2021. On Wednesday night, Mallikarjun was drinking at the bar in Gandhinagar with some friends. He was carrying his licensed revolver. Some friends jokingly scoffed at him for carrying a toy gun.

Angered, Mallikarjun took out his revolver and fired a bullet towards the roof. The gunshot created panic and chaos in the bar as everyone rushed out in fear. Locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and detained Mallikarjun.

"We have recovered the bullet shell and remnants from the roof into which he fired. No one has been injured. Mallikarjun was drunk and opened fire in a fit of rage just to prove his friends wrong," said a police officer.

A case has been registered against Mallikarjun under the Arms Act. He is currently working with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on a contract basis.

Further investigation is underway.