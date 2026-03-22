Ex-Pak Envoy Sparks Row with Retaliation Remarks

New Delhi: Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has made remarks suggesting retaliation against India in the event of a threat to Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, drawing attention from officials.

In an interview with a Pakistani television channel, Basit said Pakistan should respond with attacks on Indian cities if its nuclear assets are targeted following tensions linked to the Iran-US situation.

The remarks come amid concerns flagged by the United States over Pakistan’s missile capabilities. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently stated that Pakistan’s advancing missile programme could potentially bring the United States within range.

Responding to such concerns, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal last week said, “As far as Pakistan is concerned, they've had a history of clandestine nuclear proliferation. Such statements once again make it clear to the world, as to what kind of danger they pose and the dangers their clandestine nuclear operations pose.”

Officials noted that Basit has previously made similar statements during and after his tenure as Pakistan’s envoy to India.