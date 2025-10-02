Ex-NSG Commando Held as Kingpin of Cannabis Smuggling Racket in Rajasthan
Bajrang Singh, part of 26/11 anti-terror ops, arrested with 200 kg ‘gaanja’ under Operation Gaanjaney
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has arrested a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, who had participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in Mumbai, for allegedly being the kingpin of a cannabis smuggling racket, a senior official said on Thursday. Bajrang Singh was arrested late Wednesday night from Ratangarh in Churu. He was allegedly involved in smuggling 'gaanja' from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and was caught with 200 kg of the substance, said Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar.
The drug kingpin belonged to Rajasthan's Sikar district and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, Kumar said. He added that the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully carried out 'Operation Gaanjaney', resulting in Singh's arrest.