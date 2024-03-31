Ex-NIO Scientist Moots Rainwater Pits for Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, Visakhapatnam, has launched an ambitious plan of rainwater harvesting in Visakhapatnam city.



Former scientist at National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) KS Murthy, who is president of the federation, appealed to the city’s 150 welfare associations, distributed in six zones of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) between Gajuwaka in the south and Madhurawada in the north, to construct at least five rainwater harvesting pits (inkudu guntalu) in each of their colonies in the coming two months. This makes about 750 water harvesting pits.

Murthy said the only way to increase groundwater levels is to direct rainwater into the ground through collecting channels. The simple procedure of constructing rainwater harvesting pits has been conveyed to all the resident welfare associations.



They are planning to inaugurate all the 750 water harvesting pits on June 5, the World Environment Day, the ex-NIO scientist said.



He explained that each pit will cost around ₹2,000, but is a long-term and permanent solution for water conservation. He said their association is contemplating to approach Visakhapatnam mayor and public sector undertakings to also take up the project, which would mitigate the water problem.



Murthy said some of the associations have already started this process and have achieved excellent results.













