Ex-MP Rajaiah Appointed as State Finance Commission Chairman

Hyderabad: Senior leader and former Warangal MP S. Rajaiah was appointed chairman of the State Finance Commission for two years on Friday. Rajaiah served as MP from 2009 to 2014. Malkud Ramesh from Vikarabad, Sankepally Sudheer Reddy from Suryapet and Nehru Naik Malothu from Mahabubabad were appointed members of the commission.



TPCC campaign committee convener Syed Azmatullah Hussaini was unanimously elected chairman of the Waqf Board. Last week, the minority welfare department issued a notification appointing Hussaini as member of the board.



Hussaini began his political journey with the Congress student organisation NSUI and has held important positions in the Youth Congress.

