Adilabad: Former BRS MLC Puranam Satish joined the Congress under the leadership of party MLAs Gaddam Vivek and Vinod in the presence of party state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi on Saturday.

The BRS had denied Satish the Mancherial ticket in the recent Assembly elections as well as a second term in the Legislative Council. He was not active in BRS activities for some time. Satish is a native of the Chennur Assembly constituency.