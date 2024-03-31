Top
Ex-MLC Puranam Satish of BRS Joins Congress

30 March 2024
Ex-MLC Puranam Satish of BRS Joins Congress
BRS MLC Puranam Satish. (File Image: Twitter)

Adilabad: Former BRS MLC Puranam Satish joined the Congress under the leadership of party MLAs Gaddam Vivek and Vinod in the presence of party state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi on Saturday.

The BRS had denied Satish the Mancherial ticket in the recent Assembly elections as well as a second term in the Legislative Council. He was not active in BRS activities for some time. Satish is a native of the Chennur Assembly constituency.

