Ex-MLC faces heat in Visakha South

Jana Sena has not yet officially announced its candidate for the Visakha South constituency, yet Vamshikrishna Yadav launched his campaign from the constituency.



Initially, Vamsi wanted to contest from Bhimili. However, with Telugu Desam planning to field its own candidate from there, Vamsi moved to Visakha South. His campaign has created a confusion in the ranks of TD as well as Gandi Babji left the party soon. Now, even Jana Sena leaders are furious with Vamsikrishna. They held a press conference and insisted that the Visakha South seat must not be allotted to Vamsikrishna and wanted it for local leaders.

On Monday, local cooperator Mahamad Sadiq and his supporters while speaking at a press conference questioned Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan. “Vamsikrishna Yadav had earlier contested from Vizag East and lost by a huge margin of 50,000 votes and why is the party trying to field a failed leader from Visakah South constituency,” he said.



