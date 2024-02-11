Ex Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Bonthu Rammohan, the city’s first mayor in Telangana state, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills here on Sunday, against the backdrop of his deputy Baba Fasiuddin joining the ruling party and 15 BRS corporators maintaining a close relationship with the Congress.

Rammohan, 50, a close associate for former minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, had lobbied for a BRS ticket from Uppal for the Assembly elections but was denied. Rammohan's wife Bonthu Sridevi is the BRS Cherlapally corporator.Rammohan is likely to join Congress soon. Former deputy mayor and Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin had joined the ruling party in the presence of AICC state incharge Deepa Dasmunsi on February 8.Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress making an all-out effort to retain the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Revanth Reddy had won in 2019. This time, BRS has won all segments in Greater Hyderabad limits.Earlier, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi had met Revanth Reddy reportedly to discuss fund releases for the GHMC. Following reports that many BRS corporators were planning to join the Congress, Rama Rao had convened a meeting with them.