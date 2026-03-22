Ex-Maoists And Global Elite Athletes Run Together In Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026

RAIPUR: Cultural and dance performances by the tribal men and women at different points, and participation of eminent international athletes, blade runners and ex- Maoists on Sunday marked the Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026.

The marathon, held in Bastar district, featured international elite runners, including athletes from Ethiopia and Kenya, marking a major boost to the event’s profile.

The other significant features of the marathon were participation of a couple of blade runners and over two dozen ex-Maoists hailing from Bastar division, comprising seven districts of Bastar, Kondagaon, Kanker, Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur and Bijapur.

The 2026 edition of Bastar Heritage Marathon saw the registration of over 9,800 runners with top athletes from Ethiopia and Kenya and surrendered Naxals participating, a spokesman of Chhattisgarh government said.

The marathon aims to highlight the heritage and culture of Bastar region, besides demonstrating that the tribal belt has embraced peace and progress, shedding its past legacy of Maoist violence.

The national, international and local participants were greeted at the starting point of the marathon at the Lalbagh Ground with the tribal dance show.

The tribal cultural and dance troupes were seen giving colourful performances at different points in the route of the marathon to greet the participants, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The 42-km marathon started from the Lalbagh Ground in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, and ended at the Chitrakot waterfall, famously called ‘Niagara of Asia’, crisscrossing dense forests, and scenic valleys dotted with a number of waterfalls in the route.

The event also comprised a 21-km half marathon and 10-km and five-km fun run.

The state government has declared a reward money of Rs 25 lakh to the winners of the marathon.