Ex-HMDA, RERA Official Balakrishna Grilled Over Illegal Constructions

Hyderabad: Former HMDA planning director and TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) secretary S. Balakrishna was on Monday grilled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly amassing assets illegally by issuing permissions to realtors to construct apartments in the buffer zone of Musi River, at areas like Narsingi.

Sources said the ACB seized some more documents related to his land ownership and immovable properties, and grilled Balakrishna about the same.As per norms, no-objection certificates are to be obtained from the irrigation and revenue departments before the HMDA approves the building layout plans for areas near a buffer zone.However, Balakrishna is alleged to have influenced officials of multiple departments in issuing permissions to real estate companies. The ACB arrested Balakrishna a few days ago and he was sent to police custody for questioning by a court.