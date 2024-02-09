Ex-HMDA Director Flouted Building Norms to Favour IAS, IPS Officers

Hyderabad: Former HMDA director S. Balakrishna, who is in custody, allegedly flouted norms in approving the construction of independent residences as favours to senior IAS and IPS officers.





The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who questioned Balakrishna, allegedly found immovable properties worth over Rs 250 crore so far, with a few more properties yet to be appraised.



ACB officials found that Balakrishna invested his alleged ill-gotten gains on benami names in the real estate business in the city. The agency suspects the role of four family members and relatives of Balakrishna in benami transactions.



It was also reported that the ACB officials would write to the stamps and registration department to seek information on benami properties registered under different names. Based on the information, the ACB would initiate further action against the benamis.



