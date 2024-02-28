Ex-HC Judge Duped of Rs 2.5 cr in the Name of Electoral Bonds

Hyderabad: A former High Court judge of Andhra Pradesh and Allahabad D.S.R. Varma, filed a complaint against two persons of cheating him of Rs 2.5 crore and claimed that he was duped in the name of electoral bonds.

According to Filmnagar police, Varma, a resident of Dream Valley, OU colony in Shaikpet, lodged a complaint against Narendran and his aide Sharath Reddy who he had met him in 2021. In his complaint, the former judge stated the fraud was carried out in the name of collecting money for electoral bonds for a national party.

The accused Sharath Reddy, who was deputed to collect the amounts, is the owner of a construction company called Atmiya Homes, the police said.

Police said that Varma stated in his complaint that the accused collected Rs 2.5 crore for the political party and said the money would be used to purchase electoral bonds.

“Believing his words, my wife and daughters through bank transferred Rs 2.5 crore from time to time in 2021. I was promised that my grandchildren in the US would be given jobs in return for paying the amount,” the former judge said adding that the conversation can be verified from the text messages on WhatsApp.

However, the two did not issue any bonds to the retired judge nor granted any favours to his grandchildren. The former judge said he had been trying to retrieve the money for two years but in vain. He said the suspects misappropriated the money from his family.

He also pointed out that, as per the Supreme Court judgment, the collection of electoral bonds was unconstitutional.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against the two accused, Filmnagar SI G. Vinod Kumar said.