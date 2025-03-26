Ex-ED chief appointed member of EAC

New Delhi: The Centre appointed former ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

A government order issued on Tuesday said that Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, will serve as a full-time member of the EAC-PM following approval of his appointment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The order also said that he has been appointed in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India, from the date of assumption of post, as per usual terms and conditions as are applicable to re-employed government officials.

The EAC-PM is an “independent” body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister. Its current chairman is economist Suman Berry. A vacancy arose in the body following the death of its former chairman Bibek Debroy in November, 2024.

Mishra served as the Enforcement Directorate chief till September 15, 2023 after the Supreme Court curtailed his extended tenure following petitions filed against multiple extensions granted to him by the government.

The ED, during Mishra’s tenure, probed a number of high-profile people and politicians, including the first family of the Congress like Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi apart from multiple chief ministers, ministers, MLAs and MPs under the criminal provisions of the anti-money laundering law which drew criticism from the Opposition parties that the agency was a “tool” and was acting at the behest of the BJP-ruled Centre.

He was appointed ED director in October, 2018 and had the second longest tenure of five years as the agency head. Enforcement Directorate’s first director A.M. Chatterjee had the longest tenure of nearly 7.5 years between 1957 and 1965. The Union government had elevated Sanjay Mishra to the secretary rank while he headed the ED, an additional secretary post as per existing government policy.