Ex Deputy Mayor and Borabanda Corporator Baba Fasiuddin Joins Congress

DC Correspondent
8 Feb 2024 5:49 PM GMT
Former deputy mayor and Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin joins the Congress from the BRS in the presence of AICC Telangana state incharge Deepa Das Munshi and Khairatabad DCC president Dr Rohin Reddy. — DC


