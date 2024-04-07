Ex-DCP Names 'Rao Sahab' for Snooping

Hyderabad: Police officers being questioned for their role in the mass phone-tapping scam have reportedly name a BRS leader identified only as Rao as being involved in the operation.

‘Rao’ was stated to be a close associate of ‘TRS supremo’ named earlier by ex-DCP Radha Kishan Rao during questioning. Police said they would be issuing a notice asking ‘Rao’ to be present for questioning. Sources said the leader who was referred to as `Rao garu’ and ‘Rao Sahab’ reportedly played a key role in passing directions to some of the accused officers.

Raids and settlements were carried out on the instructions of ‘Rao,’ who hand-picked officers for the phone-tapping operation, sources disclosed.

Meanwhile, special teams investigating the phone tapping cases reportedly picked up four Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) associates of suspended DSP D. Praneeth Rao who worked in the war rooms of Rajanna Sircilla and Warangal districts.

Ex-DCP Radha Kishan, who fell unconscious during questioning at Banjara Hills police station on Friday, was questioned on Saturday. He and the others reportedly disclosed information about the role of political leaders from the city and the districts who reportedly sponsored the purchase of Israeli devices for the operation.

Sources said politicians were constantly calling the investigation officers for information.

Police will be probing into land grabbing done by some leaders in Pragatinagar and Sardar Patelnagar, sources said.

Radha Kishan also revealed the name of an MLC who used to stop the police from taking action against encroachers, sources said.