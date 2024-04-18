Ex-constable clears UPSC after facing humiliation, aims for IAS

Tirupati: A former police constable from Prakasam district has defied odds and successfully cleared the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Uday Krishna Reddy secured an impressive 780th rank in the 2023 Civil Services Examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Reddy's journey to cracking one of the toughest competitive exams was a remarkable one. He was driven by a burning desire to prove his detractors wrong after facing humiliation during his stint in the police force.

Recounting his ordeal, Reddy revealed that in 2018, while serving as a constable with the AP Police, he was publicly insulted by a Circle Inspector in front of about 60 cops. Deeply hurt by the incident, Reddy decided to resign his job the same day, vowing to chart a new course for himself.

"Even though it was not my fault, the CI insulted me in front of others out of personal grudge. I resigned from the job. I took a vow to become an IAS officer. From that year, I started preparing. In my fourth attempt, I secured the 780th rank," Reddy said.

A native of Oollapalem village in Singarayakonda Mandal, Reddy lost his parents at a young age and was raised by his grandmother, Ramanamma.

Despite facing numerous challenges, he persevered and managed to secure a job as a constable, serving in Gudluru between 2013 and 2018. However, the humiliating incident proved to be a pivotal moment, fuelling his ambition to join the Civil Service.

Although Reddy may initially be assigned to the Indian Revenue Service, he remains undeterred and plans to continue his studies until he qualifies for the IAS. Driven by a deep compassion for animals, he hopes to establish the 109 services across the country dedicated to their welfare.