Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik’s Brand Value Takes A Hit As BJD Slips Further In Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The aura that once made Naveen Patnaik the most trusted face in Odisha politics seems to be fast losing its sheen. The Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) third-place finish in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll — despite Patnaik’s rare, high-voltage campaign — has reinforced concerns that the former Chief Minister’s personal appeal no longer guarantees electoral dividends.

For a leader who dominated Odisha for 24 uninterrupted years, the setback is more than just a numerical defeat. It signals a deeper erosion of Patnaik’s brand value at a time when the party desperately needs revival.

In an unprecedented move, the 79-year-old Patnaik travelled to Nuapada twice, held roadshows, addressed public meetings and set up four campaign committees. Senior leaders admit this was the most intensive effort the BJD has made in any by-election in recent memory.

Yet, the result was a brutal reality check. BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria polled only 38,408 votes — behind even the Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi, who secured 40,121. The BJP’s Jay Dholakia swept the seat with 1,23,869 votes, turning what was expected to be a close contest into a one-sided verdict.

The BJD’s vote share crashed to 18.87 per cent — a staggering 21.35 percentage point drop from the 40.22 per cent it won in the 2024 Assembly polls.

According to observers, the turning point came when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hit the campaign trail on November 6. His strong rebuttal to Patnaik’s “beimaan” jibe at Dholakia reframed the tone of the contest.

Majhi accused Patnaik of indulging in similar political defections since 2000, attacking the former CM’s moral authority — long considered his strongest asset. The BJP’s aggressive messaging connected with voters in ways that BJD strategists failed to anticipate.

This shift mirrors a trend evident across Odisha since June: the BJP is controlling the political narrative, while the BJD is struggling to defend its legacy.

Patnaik’s declining health has also become part of the political conversation. His limited public appearances, slow movements and reduced visibility have raised questions about the BJD’s decision-making structure — an issue that has surfaced repeatedly in media platforms.

For years, the party relied heavily on Patnaik’s clean image and quiet efficiency. But the rise of bureaucratic dominance and weakening cadre networks in the last decade have left the organisation hollowed out. With Patnaik’s charisma waning, those weaknesses are now sharply exposed.

The BJD’s failure to identify a clear successor — or even a second rung with state-wide recognition — has compounded its challenges. The current rebuilding exercise, involving district-level reviews and organisational changes, has done little to revive ground-level enthusiasm.

“The Nuapada verdict suggests the party’s future cannot rest on Patnaik’s shoulders alone. Unless it resolves its leadership, vacuum and reconnects with its grassroots base, the BJD risks slipping into prolonged decline,” said Srirama Dash, a political commentator.

“The bypoll outcome marks a critical moment in the state’s political evolution. Odisha appears to be transitioning faster than expected into a post-Naveen era — one shaped by assertive leadership, sharper confrontation and tighter narrative control,” observed Prasanna Mohanty, a political analyst.

Patnaik, who once shaped political outcomes with minimal public engagement, now finds his influence tested in ways unseen through his long tenure. His legacy as a transformative administrator is secure, but the diminishing value of his political brand poses immediate challenges for his party.

“With the BJP consolidating and the Congress reclaiming pockets of relevance, the BJD faces a difficult road ahead — one that demands reinvention, renewed leadership and a break from its overdependence on one towering figure,” said Dr Gouranga Charan Rout, a political analyst.