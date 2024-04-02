Ex CM Basavaraj Bommai Challenges Siddaramaiah, Questions Congress' Electoral Strategy in Haveri Campaign

Haveri: Former CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai rebuked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement suggesting that the BJP would not secure more than 200 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Bommai challenged Siddaramaiah to disclose the expected seat count for the Congress party, given that it has contested only 200 constituencies nationwide.

During his campaign in Madlur village within the Hirekerur Assembly constituency of Haveri district on Tuesday, Bommai highlighted that out of the total 543 parliamentary seats, the Congress has fielded candidates in only 200 constituencies.

"It is quite ironic to envision the Congress leading the nation when it has contested in such a limited number of seats," Bommai remarked.

Bommai further derided the Congress' electoral prospects, citing survey findings predicting a landslide victory for the BJP, with over 400 seats attributed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He accused Congress leaders of resorting to such statements out of fear of these survey reports.

During a campaign at Chikkerur village, Bommai challenged the Congress party to declare Rahul Gandhi as their prime ministerial candidate.

He raised questions about the reluctance of the Congress to nominate Rahul Gandhi as their PM candidate. "Is the Congress hesitant to mention Rahul's name as it feels its rating would come down?" Bommai questioned.

Bommai highlighted the internal dynamics within the INDI Alliance, claiming that while the Chief Ministers of the alliance had suggested Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the PM post, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that Rahul Gandhi must make up his mind. Bommai claimed opposition within the Karnataka Congress against Kharge.

Criticizing the administration in Karnataka, Bommai alleged a complete collapse of governance in the state over the past ten months, citing the cessation of several welfare schemes.

"Initiatives like Ganga Kalyana, Yashaswini, and Vidyanidhi have been halted, and the Gruha Laxmi scheme was benefiting only a fraction of eligible women," he stated.

Accusing the Congress of neglecting minority communities, Bommai emphasized the need for inclusive policies to bring minorities into the mainstream.

He highlighted the construction of the Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru, attributing it to former Chief Minister Yediyurappa rather than the Congress party.