Ex CM And BJP Haveri LS Candidate Basavraj Bommai Confident Of BJP Win In LS Polls

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's victory in the upcoming elections.

Addressing BJP workers of the Hanagal assembly segment, Bommai cited disunity within the INDI alliance.

Bommai stressed the importance of the central government's role in ensuring national security. He lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting global appreciation for his bold decisions that have propelled the nation forward in the last ten years.

Bommai attacked the Congress government in the state.

"Since assuming power in the state, the Congress has solely relied on borrowing. Congress MLAs have seen requesting funds for drought management and development projects in their respective constituencies. The Congress-led state government has led Karnataka to a state of financial bankruptcy," he alleged.