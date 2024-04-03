Ex C'garh CM And Congress Leader Bhupesh Baghel Files Nomination From Rajnandgaon

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday filed nomination for Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha for the ensuing polls.

Mr Baghel, a sitting Congress MLA, is pitted against BJP’s Santosh Pandey who is seeking re-election from the constituency.

Congress has fielded Mr Baghel in Rajnandgaon to wrest the seat from BJP in the upcoming LS polls.

Mr Baghel later addressed a public meeting at Rajnandgaon on the occasion warning people that re-election of BJP to power at the Centre would endanger democracy in the country and Constitution of India.

Mr Baghel who was reluctant to contest the upcoming LS polls was fielded by Congress from the seat.

Former deputy chief minister leader Tamradhwaj Sahu has been fielded in Mahasamund LS seat by Congress.

Mr Baghel expressed fear that there may be ‘match-fixing’ by BJP to secure ‘400 plus’ seats in the LS polls as the saffron party has already declared 400 plus seats win.

Rajnandgaon LS constituency is going to polls in the second phase polling in Chhattisgarh on April 26.

In the first phase polling in the state, scheduled to be held on April 19, only Bastar (ST) LS constituency is going to polls.