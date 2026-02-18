Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah To Join BJP on Feb 22: Himanta Sarma Bhupen

Guwahati: A day after his decision to withdraw his resignation, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa sarma on Wednesday said that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah who recently resigned from the Congress party would join the BJP on February 22.

Mr Sarma told reporters, “Mr Bhupen Borah has decided to not withdraw his resignation and after our discussion, he has decided to join the BJP.”

The chief minister said that Mr Borah was asked to take time and rethink his decision to quit the party he has served for decades. “But despite considerable firefighting by Rahul Gandhi and the party's state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, he --- after an hour-long meeting with me -- has decided to stand by his decision”, the chief minister said.

Mr Borah, who was appointed Assam Congress chief in 2021, resigned the primery membership of the party quit the party accusing that he was sidelined and over-ruled.

In May 2025, Mr Gaurav Gogoi replaced him. However he was given the responsibility of the coalition committee, Mr Gogoi was allegedly making all the important decisions.

Mr Borah alleged that he was hurt by the party's disregard for his hard work. “The main reason is humiliation,” said Mr Borah.

"I have gone through the same humiliation that Mr Bhupen Borah went through," said Mr Sarma who had also moved to the BJP after spending years in the Congress.