EVMs stored in 40 strong rooms with 3-layered security cover

Hyderabad: A three-layered security in the form of central and state police forces has been deployed at the 40 strong rooms, where 1,05,019 Ballot Units (BUs), 44,569 Control Units (CUs) and 48,134 VVPATs that were used in Monday’s polling for the Lok Sabha elections are stored.



After verification at the district distribution centres, Election Commission officials shifted the EVMs and VVPATs to the strong rooms located in all district headquarters including in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police limits. Polling agents of different political parties were allowed to place their seal on the strong rooms.

According to EC officials, the central forces have been kept for security at the interior layers of strong rooms and no one is allowed inside without authorisation. In the second layer, the state police and special police teams have been deployed. Personnel from traffic and other wings of the state police have been deployed in the third ring keep track of traffic movement and to spot any untoward incidents within a 300-meter radius of strong rooms.

"CCTVs have been installed at the main door of strong rooms and the entire premises is under surveillance. The candidates and their agents have been given access to watch the CCTV footage. The strong room seal was also done in the presence of agents belonging to political parties, and candidates. The seal will be opened on June 4 at the time of counting of votes in the presence of the agents,” an Election Commission official said.

The police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at all 40 strong rooms, disallowing people’s gatherings. If any suspicious persons are found moving at the locality, police said they would take stern action against them. EC officials also coordinated with the returning officers (ROs)/district electoral officers (DEOs) of all districts and directed them to be vigilant.

After the completion of the polling, the EVMs used in the Nalgonda Lol Sabha constituency were shifted to FCI godowns at Duppalapally on the outskirts of the town. Those from the Bhongir constituency were shifted to Aurora Engineering College at Bhongir. The EVMs of the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency have been shifted to Chaitanya Engineering College at Ponnekal in Khammam mandal.

Khammam returning officer V.P. Gautham said that CCTV cameras and night vision cameras were also set up on four sides of the strong rooms. A TV was also set up to watch the live footage. The candidates or their representatives, who were provided passes, can examine the CCTV live footage.

Examining the strong rooms at Duppalapally, Nalgonda returning officer Dasari Harichandana said the EVMs had been shifted to the strong rooms from the polling booths amid tight security. The officials would inspect the security at the strong rooms every day, she added